2016年 10月 6日

BRIEF-Platinum Group Metals files for mixed shelf of upto $250 mln

Oct 5 Platinum Group Metals Ltd

* Platinum Group Metals Ltd files for mixed shelf of upto US$250 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2dfK203) Further company coverage:

