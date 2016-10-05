版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 6日 星期四 05:38 BJT

BRIEF-U.S.FAA says confirmed it was Samsung phone that caused smoke on Southwest flight

Oct 5 (Reuters) -

* U.S. FAA says still investigating the Southwest airlines 944 incident

* U.S. FAA on Southwest incident says has confirmed that it was a Samsung phone that caused the smoke

