BRIEF-Resources Connection says Kate Duchene named interim CEO

Oct 5 Resources Connection Inc

* Resources Connection Inc says Kate Duchene, EVP, named interim CEO pursuant to emergency succession plan

* Resources Connection Inc says Anthony Cherbak announces his retirement as president and chief executive officer due to health considerations

* Resources Connection Inc. Reports unexpected ceo change

* Resources Connection Inc says search committee of board is formed to select permanent CEO, Duchene to be among candidates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

