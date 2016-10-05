BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy says closed a private placement of $1.25 bln of unsecured convertible senior notes

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office
Oct 5 Chesapeake Energy Corp
* Chesapeake energy corp says provided an update on significant improvements in its capital structure following recent transactions
* As a result of exchange transactions, common shares currently outstanding are about 886 million, before giving effect to future dilution
* With cash proceeds from convertible note offering, taken measures to provide excess liquidity to address remaining maturities of debt through 2018
* Company closed a private placement of $1.25 billion of unsecured convertible senior notes
* Company's cash on hand as of september 30, and pro forma for convertible debt issuance, was approximately $1.0 billion
* Closed privately negotiated purchase and exchange agreements under which co exchanged about 110.3 million shares of common stock
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing