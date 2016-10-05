版本:
BRIEF-Amgen says new data in melanoma and metastatic colorectal cancer to be presented at ESMO 2016 congress

Oct 5 Amgen Inc

* New Amgen data in melanoma and metastatic colorectal cancer to be presented at the European Society For Medical Oncology 2016 Congress Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

