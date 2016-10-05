版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 6日 星期四 04:26 BJT

BRIEF-Numeric Investors reports 5.66 pct passive stake in Omega Protein Corp

Oct 5 Omega Protein Corp

* Numeric Investors LLC reports 5.66 percent passive stake in Omega Protein Corp, as of September 26, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2dfziPr) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐