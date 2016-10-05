BRIEF-Kellogg Funding Company enters into an amendment to its receivables purchase agreement

Oct 5 Kellogg Co

* Kellogg Funding Company entered into an amendment to its receivables purchase agreement dated July 13, 2016

* On Sept 30, Bank Of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, New York branch added as additional purchaser to receivables purchase deal pursuant to Joinder deal

* Agreement increases maximum aggregate amount of outstanding uncollected short-term trade accounts receivable to $400 million