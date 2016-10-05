版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 6日 星期四 04:21 BJT

BRIEF-Steel Partners Holdings says SL Montevideo Technology, unit of co's Unit Handy & Harman Ltd, enters asset purchase agreement

Oct 5 Steel Partners Holdings Lp

* Sl montevideo technology, unit of co's unit handy & harman ltd, entered into asset purchase agreement -sec filing

* Sl montevideo technology entered into asset purchase agreement with hamilton sundstrand corporation

* $64.5 million deal to acquire from hamilton certain assets of its electromagnetic enterprise division Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2dfzNJd) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐