BRIEF-5N Plus says Announces normal course issuer bid

Oct 5 5N Plus Inc -

* Has right to purchase for cancellation, from Oct. 11, 2016 to Oct. 10, 2017, maximum of 600,000 common shares

* 5N plus Inc. announces normal course issuer bid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

