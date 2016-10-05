BRIEF-Alnylam Pharma says discontinues revusiran development

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
Oct 5 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Alnylam pharmaceuticals discontinues revusiran development
* Decision to discontinue development of revusiran does not affect patisiran
* Decision to discontinue development of revusiran does not affect any other investigational rnai therapeutic program in development
* Upon recommendation of endeavour phase 3 study dmc to suspend dosing, decided to discontinue development of revusiran
* Alnylam pharmaceuticals inc says decision does not impact patisiran or any other rnai therapeutic program in development
* Subsequently reviewed unblinded endeavour data which revealed an imbalance of mortality in revusiran arm as compared to placebo
* Reaffirms its "alnylam 2020" guidance and remains committed to advancement of investigational rnai therapeutics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage: