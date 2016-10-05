版本:
BRIEF-Erickson enters into amendment to credit agreement

Oct 5 Erickson Inc

* On Sept 29 entered into amendment to credit agreement which modified required level of borrowing capacity to be maintained-SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

