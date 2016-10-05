BRIEF-TCP International Holdings says amends revolving credit agreement

Oct 5 TCP International Holdings Ltd

* On Sept. 29 co & subsidiaries entered into an amended, restated revolving credit, security agreement

* Amended credit agreement increases maximum availability under revolving line of credit agreement to $50 million from $40 million