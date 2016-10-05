BRIEF-TCP International Holdings says amends revolving credit agreement

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office
Oct 5 TCP International Holdings Ltd
* Amended credit agreement extends term to September 29, 2020 - SEC filing
* The amended credit agreement, among other things extends the term to September 29, 2020- SEC filing
* On Sept. 29 co & subsidiaries entered into an amended, restated revolving credit, security agreement
* Amended credit agreement increases maximum availability under revolving line of credit agreement to $50 million from $40 million
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share