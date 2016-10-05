版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 6日 星期四 05:39 BJT

BRIEF-Endurance Specialty says to pay fee of $204.9 mln in case of Sompo merger termination

Oct 5 Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd

* In case of termination of the merger agreement with Sompo, Endurance will pay Sompo a cash termination fee of $204.9 million

* In case of termination of merger agreement with Sompo, Endurance will also pay Sompo expenses relating to merger up to cap of $15.8 million Source text - bit.ly/2dLdnj4 Further company coverage:

