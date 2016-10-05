版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 6日 星期四

BRIEF-Zazu metals to voluntarily delist from Toronto Stock Exchange and list on TSX Venture Exchange

Oct 5 Zazu Metals Corp

* Zazu Metals Corporation to voluntarily delist from Toronto Stock Exchange and list on TSX Venture Exchange

* Zazu Metals Corp says expected that common shares will be delisted from TSX within 30 to 60 days Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

