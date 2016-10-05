版本:
BRIEF-Alphatec says CFO resigns; reduced its workforce by about 20 pct

Oct 5 Alphatec Holdings Inc

* Alphatec Holdings announces company updates

* Says reduced its workforce by approximately 20 percent

* Dennis Nelson will serve as interim principal financial and accounting officer for filings

* Alphatec Holdings Inc says Michael O'neill, Alphatec's chief financial officer and treasurer, has resigned effective October 5, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

