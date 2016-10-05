版本:
BRIEF-Sysco CEO William Delaney's 2016 total compensation was $14.1 million versus $9.3 million in 2015

Oct 5 Sysco Corp

* CEO William Delaney's 2016 total compensation was $14.1 million versus $9.3 million in 2015 - SEC filing

* CFO Joel Grade's 2016 total compensation was $4.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

