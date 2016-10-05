版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 6日 星期四 05:40 BJT

BRIEF-QHR says co's shareholders approve plan of arrangement with Loblaw Cos

Oct 5 QHR Corp

* QHR shareholders approve plan of arrangement with Loblaw Companies Limited

* Says arrangement was approved by 92.64% of votes cast by QHR shareholders eligible to vote at meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐