2016年 10月 6日 星期四

BRIEF-Sunshine Bancorp says announces regulatory approval for merger

Oct 5 Sunshine Bancorp Inc

* Sunshine bancorp, inc. Announces regulatory approval for merger

* Regulatory approvals for merger from federal reserve bank are pending, and anticipate a closing around middle of q4

* Says office of comptroller of currency approved merger of florida bank of commerce with and into sunshine bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

