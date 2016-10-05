BRIEF-Metlife says Brighthouse Financial files registration statement on Form 10 with SEC

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
Oct 5 Metlife Inc
* Form 10 describes potential transaction which is pro-rata distribution of at least 80.1% of shares of brighthouse's common stock to co's shareholders
* Continues to evaluate and pursue structural alternatives for planned separation of its u.s. Retail business
* Brighthouse financial inc filed a registration statement on form 10 with the u.s. Sec
* Expect to incur approximately $1.5 billion of separation-related items in second half of 2016 that will reduce free cash flow
* To get dividends prior to separation in range of $3.3 to $3.8 billion from brighthouse financial and a metlife-affiliated reinsurance subsidiary Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2dfJ6ZH) Further company coverage:
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage: