BRIEF-Wal Mart Stores reports 10.8 percent passive stake in jd.com inc

Oct 5 Wal Mart Stores Inc

* Reports 10.8 pct passive stake in jd.com inc, as of October 5, 2016 - SEC filing

* Wal Mart Stores had earlier reported a 5.9 percent passive stake in jd.com as of June 20, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

