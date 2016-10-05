版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 6日 星期四 05:45 BJT

BRIEF-Medley files for offering an additional $25 mln in aggregate principal amount of notes due 2026

Oct 5 Medley Llc

* Medley LLC files for offering an additional $25 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.875% notes due 2026 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2dfJrvv) Further company coverage:

