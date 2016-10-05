版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 6日 星期四 05:50 BJT

BRIEF-Provectus Biopharma files for a stock shelf offering of upto $44.1 mln

Oct 5 Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Inc

* Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Inc files for a stock shelf offering of upto $44.1 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2dfJWp8) Further company coverage:

