版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 6日 星期四 05:51 BJT

BRIEF-Pieris Pharma says entered into a sales agreement with Cowen and Co

Oct 5 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Under agreement co may offer, sell shares of stock, par value $0.001 per share an offering price of up to $35 million through Cowen

* Says entered into a sales agreement with Cowen And Company - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2dfKEmC) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐