版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 6日 星期四 05:45 BJT

BRIEF-Duke Energy to recycle coal ash at Buck Steam Station in Salisbury

Oct 5 Duke Energy Corp

* Duke Energy to recycle coal ash at Buck Steam Station in Salisbury

* Both Duke Energy and SELC will make necessary court filings to dismiss that case

* Locations for second and third units are still being evaluated, and a decision is expected in coming months

* Will work with north carolina department of environmental quality to acquire necessary permits and begin processing material

* Plans to remove coal ash from three basins at Buck Steam Station in Salisbury, N.C. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

