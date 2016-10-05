版本:
BRIEF-Encore Wire Corp says entered into a third amendment to its credit agreement

Oct 5 Encore Wire Corp

* Says entered into a third amendment to its credit agreement dated as of September 27, 2012 - SEC filing

* Amendment modifies credit agreement to increase permitted amount of unsecured indebtedness from $10 million to $15 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

