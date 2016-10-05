版本:
BRIEF-Retail Properties of America enters into note purchase agreement

Oct 5 Retail Properties of America Inc

* On Sept 30, Co entered into note purchase agreement in connection with private placement of senior unsecured notes

* Under note purchase agreement, Co will sell to the purchasers $200 million of senior unsecured notes- SEC filing

* Proceeds from issuance of notes will be used by company to repay or refinance its outstanding indebtedness - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

