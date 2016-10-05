版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 6日 星期四 05:42 BJT

BRIEF-Alcoa board appointed Ken Giacobbe to become executive VP and CFO

Oct 5 Alcoa Inc

* On September 29, board appointed Ken Giacobbe to become executive VP and CFO of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

