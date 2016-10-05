BRIEF-Warren resources emerges from bankruptcy

Oct 5 Warren Resources Inc

* On September 14, 2016, bankruptcy court entered a confirmation order approving warren's plan of reorganization

* Warren Resources Inc says also plans to reduce leased office space in other locations

* Warren resources, Inc. Emerges from bankruptcy

* In connection with restructuring and cost reduction measures, plans to relocate its headquarters to Dallas, Texas by January 1, 2017

* In accordance with plan of reorganization, warren is issuing new common stock to its pre-petition creditors