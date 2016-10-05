BRIEF-Warren resources emerges from bankruptcy

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
Oct 5 Warren Resources Inc
* On September 14, 2016, bankruptcy court entered a confirmation order approving warren's plan of reorganization
* Warren Resources Inc says also plans to reduce leased office space in other locations
* Warren resources, Inc. Emerges from bankruptcy
* In connection with restructuring and cost reduction measures, plans to relocate its headquarters to Dallas, Texas by January 1, 2017
* In accordance with plan of reorganization, warren is issuing new common stock to its pre-petition creditors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage: