2016年 10月 6日 星期四 06:09 BJT

BRIEF-KLA-Tencor increases quarterly dividend

Oct 5 KLA-tencor Corp

* Tencor increases quarterly dividend level to $0.54 per share from $0.52 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

