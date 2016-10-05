版本:
BRIEF-ACCC comments on News Corporation's proposed acquisition of APN's Australian regional media division

Oct 6 Australian Competition and Consumer Commission

* Expects to announce its final decision on 1 december 2016.

* Invites feedback on news corporation's proposed acquisition of apn's australian regional media division

* Investigating the effect that deal would have on competition for both readers and advertisers. Source text for Eikon:

