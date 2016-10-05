版本:
BRIEF-Shire Plc says patent trial and appeal board upholds validity of LIALDA patent

Oct 5 Shire Plc

* Says patent trial and appeal board upholds validity of LIALDA patent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

