2016年 10月 6日

BRIEF-Google will not make a Twitter bid and Apple also an unlikely suitor - Recode, citing sources

Oct 5 (Reuters) -

* Google will not make a Twitter bid and Apple also an unlikely suitor - Recode, citing sources

Source text - on.recode.net/2dLuHVY

