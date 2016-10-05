版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 6日 星期四

BRIEF-Home Capital provides statement on relationship with Brookstreet MIC Inc

Oct 5 Home Capital Group

* Considers Brookstreet to berelated party, considers referral of second mortgages to brookstreet to be a related party transaction

* Home capital statement on relationship with Brookstreet MIC Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

