BRIEF-CDI Corp adopts restructuring plan to align organizational structure

Oct 6 Cdi Corp
* On September 30, 2016, co adopted restructuring plan to
further align organizational structure, facilities and resource
utilization
* Part of restructuring plan involves re-aligning capacity
and organization of our energy chemicals & infrastructure
business - SEC filing
* Expect restructuring under plan to be "substantially
completed" by end of 2016
* Record a restructuring charge of approximately $3.1
million to $3.4 million in the third quarter of 2016-SEC filing
* Approximately $2.6 million to $2.7 million of
restructuring charge will result in future cash expenditures
* Of total restructuring charge about $1.9 million is
related to facility consolidations and about $1.0 million
relates to employee severance
Source: (bit.ly/2dOlCvf)
