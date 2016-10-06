BRIEF-United Techn to reduce pension liabilities by $1.77 bln

Oct 6 United Technologies Corp
* Announced two related actions that are expected to reduce
overall size of its pension obligations by approximately $1.77
billion.
* United technologies retirees,beneficiaries included in
this group will not see any reduction in monthly payments
* United technologies expects approximately 10,000
participants to take lump sum offer
* Transactions to not diminish plans' funded status,not
expected to materially impact future pension expense or require
additional contributions
* Pension benefit program gives some former workers option
to take one-time lump sum instead of future monthly pension
payments
* United technologies to reduce pension liabilities
* Will transfer approximately $775 million of its
outstanding pension benefit obligations to prudential insurance
company of america
* Also implemented program offering certain former u.s.
Employees or beneficiaries with a vested pension benefit
* Vested pension benefit action expected to reduce co's
pension benefit obligations by approximately $995 million by
year-end 2016
* Expects to recognize a one-time pretax pension settlement
charge in range of $400 million to $530 million in q4 of 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: