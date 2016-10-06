BRIEF-CIT says to sell CIT Commercial Air to Avolon Holdings

Oct 6 CIT Group Inc :
* CIT announces definitive agreement to sell CIT Commercial
Air to Avolon Holdings; received non-objection to amended
capital plan
* $10.0 billion purchase price represents 6.7% premium to
net assets
* Intends to return up to $3.3 billion of common equity to
shareholders and undertake certain related liability management
actions
* Avolon has deposited $500 million into an escrow account
with a U.S. bank which is payable to CIT at closing as part of
purchase price
* Selling CIT commercial air business, including operations,
forward order commitments, certain assets of $11.1 billion,
liabilities of $1.7 billion
* Amended capital plan authorizes cit to return additional
$0.325 billion of equity contingent upon issuance of a similar
amount of preferred stock
* Amended capital plan authorizes cit to pay common
dividends totaling $64 million per year after transaction is
completed
* J.P. Morgan Securities LLC served as exclusive financial
advisor to CIT Group
* Bank of America Merrill Lynch provided capital markets
structuring advice
* Amended capital plan authorizes CIT to return $2.975
billion of common equity to shareholders from net proceeds of
sale
* Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz served as legal counsel to
cit group
* Transaction expected to close by end of Q1 of 2017
