公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 7日 星期五 08:57 BJT

BRIEF-Caldwell Partners announces new partnership with Caliper

Oct 6 Caldwell Partners

* Caldwell Partners announces new partnership with Caliper

* Agreement will integrate Caliper's assessment and onboarding services into co's research-based executive search process in Canada

