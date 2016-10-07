版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 7日 星期五 08:56 BJT

BRIEF-KCS opens new transload terminal in Dallas, Texas

Oct 6 Kansas City Southern

* Kansas City Southern Railway Company opened a new, multi-commodity transload terminal in Dallas, Texas

