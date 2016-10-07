版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 7日 星期五 09:05 BJT

BRIEF-Public Storage prices 14 mln depositary share offering at $25.00 per depositary share

Oct 6 Public Storage :

* Public Storage announces pricing of 4.90% cumulative preferred shares of beneficial interest, series E

* Priced public offering of 14 million depositary shares at $25.00 per depositary share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

