BRIEF-Alliance One International announces pricing of $275 mln 8.500% senior secured first lien notes

Oct 6 Alliance One International Inc

* Alliance One International, Inc. announces pricing of $275 million 8.500% senior secured first lien notes due 2021

* Interest will accrue at a rate of 8.500% per annum and issue price for notes will be 99.085% of their face value

