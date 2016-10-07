版本:
BRIEF-Northwest Natural Gas increases quarterly dividend to 47 cents per share

Oct 6 Northwest Natural Gas Co :

* Says has increased quarterly dividend to 47 cents per share on company's common stock

* Says company's indicated annual dividend rate is $1.88 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

