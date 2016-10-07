版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 7日 星期五 09:02 BJT

BRIEF-Lowell Copper, Gold Mountain Mining and Anthem United announce completion of business combination to create Jdl Gold Corp.

Oct 6 (Reuters) -

* Lowell Copper, Gold Mountain Mining And Anthem United announce completion of business combination to create JDL Gold Corp. Source text for Eikon:

