公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 7日 星期五

BRIEF-Santa Maria Petroleum announces letter of intent for proposed merger with Kalytera Therapeutics

Oct 6 (Reuters) -

* Santa Maria Petroleum announces letter of intent for proposed merger with Kalytera Therapeutics

* Santa Maria Petroleum - Entered into a non-binding letter of intent in respect of a proposed arm's length merger with Kalytera Therapeutics Source text for Eikon:

