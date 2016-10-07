版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 7日 星期五

BRIEF-Exelixis announces Phase 1 trial results for Cabozantinib in combination with Nivolumab in advanced Genitourinary tumors

Oct 7 Exelixis Inc :

* Says findings will be presented during a poster discussion session on October 9

* Exelixis announces Phase 1 trial results for Cabozantinib in combination with Nivolumab in advanced Genitourinary tumors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

