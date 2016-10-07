BRIEF-UK'S CMA says Verbund concerned regarding ICE Traport deal

Oct 7 UK Competition and Markets Authority:

* Verbund is very concerned that the acquisition will not offer the same degree of neutrality, in particular if ICE integrates Trayport

* Verbund says need for guaranteeing an independent management of Trayport as provider of access and connectivity services

* Verbund says need for keeping Trayport as a separate and independent provider for access services to the OTC and exchange markets