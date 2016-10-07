版本:
BRIEF-Thomson Reuters to create new technology centre in Toronto

Oct 7 Thomson Reuters Corp :

* Announced expansion of its Canadian operations with creation of a new technology centre in downtown Toronto

* Chief executive Jim Smith and chief financial officer Stephane Bello will be relocating to Toronto in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

