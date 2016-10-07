版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 7日 星期五 18:43 BJT

BRIEF-Highland Capital Management LP reports 3.3 percent stake in RAIT Financial Trust

Oct 7 RAIT Financial Trust

* Highland Capital Management LP 3.3 percent stake in RAIT Financial Trust as of October 6, 2016 - SEC filing

* Highland Capital Management LP says it intends to engage in discussions with RAIT Financial Trust

* Believes that RAIT Financial Trust's common shares are undervalued Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐