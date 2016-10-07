版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 7日 星期五 18:51 BJT

BRIEF-Anson Funds Management LP reports a passive stake of 7 percent in Apricus Biosciences

Oct 7 Apricus Biosciences Inc

* Anson Funds Management LP reports a passive stake of percent in Apricus Biosciences Inc as of September 28, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

