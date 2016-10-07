版本:
BRIEF-Everspin Technologies now sees IPO of upto 5 mln shares of common stock priced at $8 per share

Oct 7 Everspin Technologies Inc

* Everspin Technologies Inc now sees IPO of upto 5 million shares of common stock priced at $8.00 per share - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2dQEOI4] Further company coverage:

