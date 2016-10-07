版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 7日 星期五 18:30 BJT

BRIEF-Sanchez Production Partners files for offering of upto 8.8 mln common units priced between $16 and $18 per common unit

Oct 7 Sanchez Production Partners LP

* Sanchez Production Partners LP files for offering of upto 8.8 million common units priced between $16.00 and $18.00 per common unit - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2dxppPW] Further company coverage:

