BRIEF-Sanchez Production Partners files for offering of upto 8.8 mln common units priced between $16 and $18 per common unit

BRIEF-GTT COMMUNICATIONS ENTERS INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR $700 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY
* ON JANUARY 9, 2017, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING
Oct 7 Sanchez Production Partners LP
* Sanchez Production Partners LP files for offering of upto 8.8 million common units priced between $16.00 and $18.00 per common unit - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2dxppPW] Further company coverage:
* ON JANUARY 9, 2017, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING
PARIS, Jan 13 Luxury good maker LVMH said its Louis Vuitton brand had ceased all trading with Vietnamese farms which animal rights activist group Peta alleged mistreated crocodiles, whose skins are used to make handbags and other accessories.
* Rubicon Project to explore strategic options, including potential sale - WSJ citing sources